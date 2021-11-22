Transition to tax monitoring approved for 12 companies of Gazprom Group

Source: Gazprom

November 22, 2021, 19:25

The Federal Tax Service of Russia approved the transition to tax monitoring for another 12 companies of the Gazprom Group starting from January 1, 2022.

The following companies received resolutions to that effect from the inspectorates of the Federal Tax Service: Gazprom Transgaz Krasnodar, Gazprom Transgaz Stavropol, Gazprom Transgaz Makhachkala, Gazprom Transgaz Kazan, Gazprom Komplektatsiya, Gazprom Inform, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, Gazprom Flot, Gazpromtrans, Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk, Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg, and Gazprom Pererabotka Blagoveshchensk.

As a result, the overall number of the Group’s entities covered by the tax monitoring system will rise to 36 from 2022 onward.

Background

Tax monitoring is a form of tax control that forgoes traditional inspections in favor of online communication based on remote access to taxpayers’ information systems and accounting & tax reporting.

This allows tax authorities to monitor in real time the accuracy of tax calculations and the completeness and timeliness of payments (transfers) with regard to taxes, duties and insurance fees payable by taxpayers in compliance with the Tax Code of the Russian Federation. In turn, taxpaying organizations gain the right to, in case of doubt, request that the tax authorities issue a reasoned opinion on the tax consequences of the transactions being undertaken.

