Number of SME loans hits record high since early 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The amount of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increased in September 2021 as compared to August 2021, totalling 941.6 billion rubles. This is 23.6% more than in September 2020. The loans issued numbered 174,394, which is a record high since the beginning of the year.

The SME loan portfolio expanded to 6.6 trillion rubles, with its annual growth rate reaching 22.3%. In September 2021, the weighted average interest rate equalled 9.10% p.a. on loans for up to one year and 9.26% p.a. on long-term loans.

Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

