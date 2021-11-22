Congratulations to builders of PAN precursor plant in Alabuga SEZ

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The implementation of this challenging high-tech project is vitally important not only for the Republic of Tatarstan but also for the whole of Russia. The launch of new capacities will ensure the supply of high-quality composite materials to the transport engineering, oil and gas sector, fuel and energy complex, as well as other national industry sectors. In addition, the launch of such a large facility will give a powerful impetus to the region’s economic development, the creation of new modern jobs and the settlement of outstanding social problems.”

