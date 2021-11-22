Bank of Russia to reduce administrative burden on banks related to some reporting forms

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia has revised its ordinance on the list, forms, and procedure for compiling credit institutions’ reporting. The relevant amendments have been sent for registration to the Russian Ministry of Justice.

Specifically, the amended document will reduce administrative burden on banks with a basic licence with respect to seven reporting forms. Excess data are excluded from the reporting information to be provided. Furthermore, certain categories of non-bank financial institutions are not required any more to submit eight reporting forms. The amended ordinance introduces four new reporting forms to simplify the calculation of indicators and ensure multi-purpose use of reporting data.

Preview photo: MilousSK / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI