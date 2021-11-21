Meeting with Deputy Director of Gamaleya Centre Denis Logunov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Logunov, first of all, thank you for coming. Today, on your recommendation, and that of your colleagues, I received another jab, this time with Sputnik Light. This is now called re-vaccination. And in connection to this – you and I do not meet very often, but regularly, but in fact I have regular conferences with the management of the institute – today we have a chance to discuss all those topics that worry our people, our citizens. You can share your vision of the situation, whether vaccination and re-vaccination is necessary, and talk about the results of using Sputnik Light both in Russia and abroad. But still, let us begin with the first and foremost question: why and when it is necessary to vaccinate and on what ground the decision to re-vaccinate should be made.

Deputy Director of Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology Denis Logunov: Yes, Mr President, this is really the most important question, and, of course, it did not appear out of nowhere. The fact is that there are electronic registers in Russia, exactly like the registers for recording infection rates abroad. I am referring to such leading countries as the US, Europe, and Israel. We can see in these registers that rates are decreasing– both in Russian and foreign ones. It is not a dramatic drop, but a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccinations six to eight months after the first injection. And, naturally, the first impulse of any researcher and of any doctor would be to recommend revaccination with another dose. This is not some new innovation: this route has been used many times during vaccination campaigns.

I can say for sure that according to our and foreign data, as well as international practice, we can see that the introduction of a third dose, introduction of re-vaccination into medical practice, brings the decrease in effectiveness back to its initial level, and even higher, sometimes 1.6 or two times higher than after the first dose. I am referring to the rate of effectiveness. We can see this from the morbidity index. So, this approach, re-vaccination, is working. It has proved its effectiveness, so, of course, it has found its way into the recommendations of the world’s leading regulators, as well as in the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Vladimir Putin: Do you mean that re-vaccination is required after a certain amount of time after vaccination, six months on average?

Denis Logunov: Yes, correct, six months, and, according to our recommended practice, I believe that re-vaccination should occur after six months under unfavourable epidemiologic conditions. Unfavourable conditions are determined by the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare and the Chief Sanitary Doctor. Under conditions when we no longer see a pandemic or epidemic spike, vaccination is possible and will be recommended once a year.

Vladimir Putin: Do you mean now or later?

Denis Logunov: Naturally, this will happen later. Right now, we are experiencing an unfavourable period, so at the moment we are talking about six months.

