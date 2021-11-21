Greetings to current and former workers of Russian tax authority

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout many years, the Federal Taxation Service and its territorial bodies have carried out great substantive work on improving the Russian tax system and implementing the state policy on controlling compliance with the Russian tax and levy legislation.

Importantly, in recent years, largely thanks to a broad introduction of cutting-edge technologies, the best global experience and your own up-to-date approaches to your work, you have succeeded in strengthening the country’s unified tax system and ensured high-quality upgrades to the relevant legislation, which now more effectively responds to the challenges of the time and to national development goals.

I should stress that you must not rest on your laurels; you must continue moving forward because your professionalism and responsible attitude have a direct effect on stable budget replenishment at all levels, on the creation of a favourable business climate and comfortable conditions for paying taxes for citizens and businesses.

I am sure that you will continue pursuing your responsibilities for the benefit of our Fatherland.”

