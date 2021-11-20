Patriarch Kirill awarded Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Your Holiness,

Allow me to sincerely greet you on your 75th birthday.

You have chosen the path of spiritual and moral service and you are pursuing it with dignity, wisdom and deep understanding of the responsibility for the destiny of our people and Russia.

Obviously, the Church has been through both good and hard times, but currently its voice has acquired momentous significance again; it is being heeded and trusted. To a great degree this is the result of your personal efforts and relentless pastoral labour, sincere care about infusing the ideals of peace, justice, love and mutual understanding into people’s hearts.

Under your thoughtful spiritual guidance, the Church is actively participating in the life of society, in resolving current social issues and in implementing large-scale projects, which matter for the entire country.

Your fruitful pastoral service has garnered you the highest regard not only in Russia but also abroad, as well as respect among millions of believers in our vast country.

I also want to note your immense contribution to promoting the traditional values of our peoples and to the preservation of our historical and cultural heritage.

Today, as we fight the coronavirus pandemic, your call to unite in the face of the threat inspires the Russian Orthodox clergy, volunteers and all those who carry out the merciful mission of helping the sick, those in need of support and a spiritual pillar.

Your Holiness, it is a great and tremendous honour for me to commend your merits and work for the good of our Motherland and to decorate you with Russia’s top award – the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, a particularly revered educator and missionary of the Christian faith.

One again, I congratulate you on your birthday. I wish you good health and success in your noble service.

To be continued.

MIL OSI