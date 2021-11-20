Greetings to participants of 5th Congress of Student Construction Brigades National Public Youth Organisation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that Russian students continue the wonderful traditions of many past generations, making a valuable contribution to the country’s economic development and working to change life for the better in their home cities and towns. Members of the student construction brigades open new horizons for applying their abilities and talents, and embark on the most daring and responsible missions with enthusiasm and flare that is unique for the young. They work in construction and fuel and energy enterprises, in the social sphere and the agro-industrial complex, and as volunteers they are on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus side by side with healthcare professionals.

In this regard, I am happy to stress the important consolidating, organisational and educational role of the Student Construction Brigades National Public Youth Organisation, which helps thousands of young people to choose a career and find loyal comrades and soul mates.”

