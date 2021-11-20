Greetings on Transport Workers’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Well-qualified specialists, who thoroughly know and love their jobs, have always worked in the domestic transport industry. Over the past few years, they have made a truly great contribution to the development of the national economy and the social sphere, strengthening interregional and international relations, and improving the quality of peoples’ lives.

Today, it is important to concentrate on reaching priority professional goals and to achieve real, tangible results in such issues as ”debottlenecking“ and upgrading infrastructure, increasing the reliability and safety of transportation, developing transit logistics routes, and updating public transport in cities and regions. And of course, it is necessary to pay close attention to the widespread introduction of the latest technologies and digital services, as well as to contribute to the growth of the competitiveness and efficiency of the transport industry as a whole.”

MIL OSI