Meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

First of all, I would like to congratulate you on your sweeping victory at the presidential election. We have spoken many times about your first steps as President of Uzbekistan and mentioned that there is important and difficult work ahead.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev: It is hard work.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, it is, but you are doing fine. You are moving forward confidently, upgrading the country, and already there are results. The people can see and feel this, which is why they have reacted positively to what you have accomplished over the past few years. I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on this and to wish you success during your next presidential term.

I am confident that cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan will help increase Uzbekistan’s capabilities and improve the wellbeing of its citizens.

Uzbekistan is not only a close neighbour but also an ally, this is how we regard Uzbekistan. It is a major regional country, with which we have many links, both historically and in the current period.

At present, Russia accounts for 18 percent of Uzbekistan’s trade. Our mutual trade is increasing: last year it went up by over 15 percent, despite the pandemic. It is a very good indicator showing that we continue interacting quite successfully even in the most difficult periods.

Russia is making considerable investments in Uzbekistan worth over $10 billion. There are interesting projects and work is underway in all spheres both in the regional and nationwide formats. This concerns the economy, humanitarian ties and the transport infrastructure.

There is a large scope for cooperation, and we certainly have so much to talk about.

I am delighted to see you. We actually have not met for a long time.

Welcome.

