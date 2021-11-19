In Q3, NPFs show highest returns for 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The nine month weighted average returns on pension savings of non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) and pension reserves were 5.5% and 3.2% per annum, respectively.

In Q3, the NPFs’ returns turned out to be the highest if compared to 2021 Q1 and Q2. This growth was boosted by the ongoing recovery of bond market, which is a key tool for investing pension resources. Investment in shares continued to be the main driver of NPF portfolio growth.

More details about NPFs’ returns on investment are available in the recent issue of the analytical material ‘Non-governmental Pension Funds’ Returns’.

