Greetings on opening of Seventh Nationwide Forum National Qualifications System of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past period, the National Qualifications System of Russia has considerably strengthened its potential. More than 1,400 occupational standards have been approved, examination venues and qualification assessment centres operate in most regions, and nearly 130,000 applicants have passed professional exams, including digitally. And, of course, it is highly important that the Strategy for the Development of the National Qualifications System of the Russian Federation for the Period until 2030 as well as its main goals and priorities were officially approved earlier this year, which happened largely due to the effective collaboration between the government, the business community, and civil society.

I would like to stress that we have many large-scale and challenging tasks ahead, tasks designed to achieve a qualitative improvement in the system of training competent specialists, while taking into account both current and future requirements. There are many things directly hinging on this, including the emergence of a modern, competitive labour market, the successful implementation of advanced, highly needed innovative projects, and the generally sustainable development of the national economy.

I am confident that your forum, which is being attended by employers and representatives of government agencies and trade unions, as well as public and educational organisations, will be held in a creative and constructive manner and will enable you to share your experience and best practices and outline plans and milestones for the future.”

MIL OSI