Greetings on Maxim Gorky Crimean Academic Russian Drama Theatre’s 200th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is wonderful that your company carefully preserves the memory of the theatre’s rich history and founding fathers, while selflessly serving the art. Strong bonds between times and generations, as well as an atmosphere of bold artistic exploration and innovation, make it possible for you to look to the future with confidence and delight your audience with interesting, meaningful performances as well as the skill of actors and directors.

I believe that your multifaceted art will bring even more glory to your theatre, one of the oldest stages in Russia.”

MIL OSI