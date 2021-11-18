Start of trading in SPB Exchange ordinary shares

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules, on 18 November 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board made the decision to set 19 November 2021 to be the start date for trading in the following security:
Security name
Ordinary shares
Full name of the Issuer
Public Joint-Stock Company SBP Exchange
Security type
Ordinary share
Registration number of the issue, registration date
1-01-55439-E of 19 March 2009
Nominal value
RUB 3.75
Number of securities in issue
114,086,160 units
Ticker
SPBE
ISIN
RU000A0JQ9P9
Listing
Level 3 List