Start of trading in SPB Exchange ordinary shares

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules, on 18 November 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board made the decision to set 19 November 2021 to be the start date for trading in the following security:

Security name

Ordinary shares

Full name of the Issuer

Public Joint-Stock Company SBP Exchange

Security type

Ordinary share

Registration number of the issue, registration date

1-01-55439-E of 19 March 2009

Nominal value

RUB 3.75

Number of securities in issue

114,086,160 units

Ticker

SPBE

ISIN

RU000A0JQ9P9

Listing

Level 3 List

MIL OSI