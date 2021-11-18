On November 19, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents are expected to discuss key issues related to the further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance with an emphasis on trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as topical international and regional problems, such as the developments in Afghanistan.

A considerable package of bilateral documents has been prepared for signing. The Interregional Cooperation Forum, Russia-Uzbekistan Educational Forum and the Russia-Uzbekistan Media Forum were held on November 16–18.

