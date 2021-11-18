New rules for Russian securities market access to come into effect

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia offers to foreign issuers a streamlined procedure for accessing Russian stock exchanges. The relevant regulation has been registered by the Russian Ministry of Justice.

Under the new rules, foreign issuers are to provide less documents to the Bank of Russia in order to have their prospectuses registered. In particular, they will no longer have to confirm their compliance with liquidity and investment risk levels.

Also, the new rules establish special aspects of document preparation so that depository receipts for foreign securities unlisted abroad can be admitted for placement in Russia.

The regulation takes effect on 28 November 2021.

Preview photo: BR Preview photo Addicted / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI