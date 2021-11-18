Moscow Exchange to start trading in SBP Exchange shares

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange plans to commence trading of ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company SPB Exchange (ticker SPBE, ISIN RU000A0JQ9P9) on 19 November 2021. The security is admitted to the Moscow Exchange Level 3 List.

The shares will be traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions according to the standard schedule:

Central Order Book T+2: 09:50 am – 18:50 and 19:00 – 23:50 Moscow time.

Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP: 09:30 am – 19:00 and 19:00 – 23:50 Moscow time. Negotiated trades with Z0 settlement code: 09:30 am – 18:30 Moscow time.

Orders and trades in SPBE shares will be in RUB under the following trading parameters:

Central Order Book T+2 (TQBR): One lot = one ordinary share; the price tick is RUB 0.1.

Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTEQ): One lot = one ordinary share; the price tick is RUB 0.1.

Please note that trades executed in these trading modes can be settled on or after 23 November 2021.

Short selling is available from the first trading day for the security.

These shares are expected to be available to unqualified investors for unrestricted trading.

