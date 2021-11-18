Meeting on social issues

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov Kotyakov AntonLabour and Social Protection Minister , and Deputy Finance Minister Pavel Kadochnikov.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, welcome again.

I would like to sum up some results of our discussions, meetings we had recently on social policy, including the meeting held yesterday. We discussed crucial issues, which, of course, our people are worried about. They are related to increase in incomes, improving wellbeing and the quality of people’s lives, which, in fact, concern everyone.

Let me stress the following: the social block is key to our state policy and is a key priority of the federal budget. State Duma deputies are also working hard on it. In this context, I would like to outline a number of issues that require joint action of the legislative and executive powers.

First, the draft federal budget for next year now envisages adjusting the subsistence level by 2.5 percent. Of course, this is not enough, because such parameters lag significantly behind the current inflation rate, which has accelerated in recent months.

I suggest setting a higher subsistence level for 2022 and increasing it at a faster pace than inflation, by 8.6 percent. In absolute terms, the average subsistence wage in the country must reach 12,654 rubles a month, which is 1,000 rubles more than today.

Let me add that the subsistence minimum is related to many social benefits, such as payments to families with children, additional social payments and pension supplements; therefore, it is not the absolute figure that is important, but what it is related to. And let me remind you that these benefits are paid to millions of our citizens. Of course, these payments will also grow.

