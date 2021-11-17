25 November 2021 to be non-trading day for US shares on MOEX

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 25 November 2020 (Thanksgiving Day in the US), no trading of shares of US companies will take place on Moscow Exchange through MOEX’s central T+ order books.

Under MOEX’s trading rules, US securities are not available for trading in the central order books on trading days which are non-business and non-trading days in the US.

Settlement of previously executed trades in international shares will take place as usual, as well as negotiated trading, negotiated trading through the CCP and repo with the CCP. Settlement of repo transactions with the CCP in USD will not be available as 25 November is a non-settlement day for trades in USD.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in foreign securities on 24 August 2020. Currently, shares and depositary receipts of 441 leading international companies are available for trading on MOEX.

