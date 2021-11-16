Ticker change for Meta Platforms Inc. effective 1 December 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 1 December 2021, the Class A ordinary shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (ISIN US30303M102) will change their MOEX ticker from FB-RM to MVRS-RM. The ticker is being changed due to a change in the company’s ticker symbol on the US market, from FB to MVRS, which will also occur on 1 December 2021. On 28 October 2021, the issuer of the shares also changed its name from Facebook, Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc.

Listing news

News on the Securities and Exchange Commission website

Контактная информация для СМИ+7 (495) 363-3232PR@moex.com

MIL OSI