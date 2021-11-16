Telephone conversation with President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agenda included the main aspects of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of large joint investment projects and cooperation in combatting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The presidents had an in-depth discussion on current international issues. They pointed out that it was largely thanks to the coordinated Russian-Iranian efforts that the statehood of Syria had been preserved and a major seat of international terrorism was eradicated. Both sides expressed the resolve to continue coordinating their efforts towards a settlement in Syria, including within the framework of the Astana format.

Attention was also given to the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme. Russia and Iran are advocating its comprehensive implementation within the initially coordinated framework. Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the talks on this issue, which are scheduled to take place in Vienna in late December, would be constructive.

During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the two leaders pointed out their readiness to promote the establishment of peace and stability there. The President of Russia told his counterpart about the upcoming delivery of Russian humanitarian aid – food and essential goods to Kabul.

Another issue on the agenda concerned Nagorno-Karabakh. Vladimir Putin spoke about Russia’s measures to ensure the ceasefire, unblock economic and transport links and establish peaceful life in the region.

It has been agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

