Meeting with Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Poluboyarinov, overcoming the economic challenges created by the pandemic is still on our agenda. The transport industry has suffered the most, and air travel was its worst-affected sector. Aeroflot is Russia’s largest carrier. I know that it is gradually recovering, at least passenger traffic on domestic flights has increased compared to the previous year. However, overall passenger traffic is lower than it was pre-pandemic, in 2019. What is the situation today?

Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov: You are quite right, Mr President. I have prepared a brief presentation, and if you will allow me, I would like to show you a few slides to brief you on the latest developments.

You were right to note that globally the sector is still struggling. In 2020, passenger traffic dropped by 60 percent, and in the first seven months of 2021 the decline was 47 percent. Analysts do not expect the global market to recover before 2024.

In Russia, air travel has suffered less. We have yet to overcome the crisis, but the situation is much better. In January-July 2021, we recovered almost 70 percent of our traffic. Moreover, domestic flights demonstrated an 18 percent increase above the pre-pandemic level.

Accordingly, we can say that global recovery has been slow, but the Russian market has been leading in promoting recovery in its domestic air service. Still, we do not expect to reach pre-pandemic levels before 2023.

Vladimir Putin: Are you referring to domestic flights?

Mikhail Poluboyarinov: Yes, but domestic flights include both international destinations, and flights within Russia.

To be continued.

