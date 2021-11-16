Greetings on opening of second Russia-Uzbekistan Education Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Our countries’ fruitful cooperation in education helps to promote bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance. It is vitally important that our joint work in this field is carried out actively and effectively despite the pandemic-related restrictions.

In particular, the network of Russian university branches in Uzbekistan is expanding: there are already fourteen and the opening of the fifteenth – a branch of St Petersburg State University – is underway in Tashkent. The number of Uzbekistani students in Russia is growing constantly and has exceeded 43,000 this year.

It is important that the agenda of your forum includes the most topical issues the Russian and Uzbekistani partners are facing in education, such as cooperation between universities, advanced training of secondary school teachers, as well as improving children’s preschool education, including language education.

I am sure that you will have constructive and substantive discussions, and your ideas and initiatives will enjoy recognition and demand, and serve to further strengthen friendly ties between our nations.”

