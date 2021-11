Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Please note that the Derivatives Market evening trading session will begin five minutes later, i.e. at 7:05 pm MSK, on 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29 и 30 December 2021, as these are the last trading days for options contracts (in accordance with clause 6.2, Rules of organized trading for the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market).

MIL OSI