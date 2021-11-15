Telephone conversation with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Topical issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation were discussed. The two leaders praised the level of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between their countries, which are being developed in various spheres. A special focus was placed on trade and economic ties, above all the implementation of large joint projects such as the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt based on Russia’s model and the creation of a Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal.

Mr Sisi el-Sisi Abdel FattahPresident of the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed his gratitude for the effective joint work in the context of ensuring aviation security at Egyptian airports, which enabled all regular flights between Russia and Egypt to be restored as of August 2021.

The two leaders noted the importance of further coordination of their steps on the international arena, including the settlement of various crises in the Middle East and Africa.

The presidents agreed to maintain personal contacts.

