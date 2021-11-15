Moscow Exchange International Forum 2021 to be held on 16-18 November

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Moscow Exchange Forum will be held online on 16-17 November 2021. This year’s forum is co-hosted by Sova Capital. Participants can access the event agenda on the Forum website.

The Forum program will feature discussions with members of the Russian State Duma, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Russia, Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Energy, senior business leaders and members of the investment community.

The Forum’s major topics include regulation of financial markets, the outlook of leading sectors of the Russian economy, macroeconomic policy in Russia, the role of traditional energy and green industries, and the impact that the rise of retail investors is having on the Russian financial markets.

From 15 to 23 November, one-on-one meetings between Russian corporates and investment funds will take place. This year, some meetings will be held in open sessions for the first time. Everyone will be able to connect online or watch recorded meetings between investors and management of VTB, EVRAZ, Eurasia Mining, European Medical Center, Kopy Goldfields, Lenta, MD Medical Group, MMK, MTS, Nexters, O’Key Group, PIC, Russian Aquaculture, VK.

MOEX strives to promote the Russian financial market and its investment potential worldwide, and holds annual forums in key global financial centres. They have been held entirely online for the past two years. The events are intended to provide the global investment community with insights into the Russian economy as well as opportunities in Russia’s capital market.

