Meeting with Russian Highways CEO Vyacheslav Petushenko

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

Mr Petushenko, the company was established in 2009, and it has accomplished a lot since then. Today, the corporate contract portfolio exceeds one trillion rubles. To the best of my knowledge, private investment accounts for 25 percent of these resources.

State Company Management Board Chair Vyacheslav Petushenko: Yes, this is extra-budgetary funding.

Vladimir Putin: I would like to ask you to assess the situation in the road sector, to single out high-priority facilities and important short-term goals.

Vyacheslav Petushenko: Yes, indeed, we started with the Moscow-Krasnodar Motorway, and we have completed it. We resurfaced a 1,500-km section, and this is now a high-speed road.

Mr President, I believe that construction of the Moscow-St Petersburg Motorway is the main achievement and the first significant success not only for our company but also for the national road construction sector. We built this 606-plus-kilometre road, and it opened to traffic two years ago.

Today, there are no single-level intersections. We have to complete a short section bypassing Tver, and we are planning to do this by late 2023, no matter what. Consequently, the Russian Federation will receive the first route linking both capitals.

By the way, we have eliminated all the local bottlenecks, and current speeds are 130 kph. Present-day allowances considered, it is now possible to drive from Moscow to St Petersburg in just five hours.

