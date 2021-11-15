Inflation Review. October 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

In October 2021, annual growth in consumer prices totaled 10.5 percent.

Relative to September 2021, consumer prices in October 2021 increased by 0.9 percent.

Growth of consumer prices(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Consumer prices dynamics(on a year-on-year basis)

Core inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Regulated prices and tariffs(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Seasonal prices (for fruits and vegetables)(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Trend inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Overall characteristics of change in consumer prices

Dynamics of consumer prices,to the corresponding month of the previous year

Dynamics of the CPI componentsdispersion on the basis of their annual growth rates

Maximum and minimum growth rates of the unregulated prices and tariffs in October 2021 in the annual terms

Maximum and minimum growth rates of the regulated prices and tariffs in October 2021 in the annual terms

Source: the National Bank’s calculations based on the National Statistical Committee’s data.

