Higher food prices instigate inflation in October

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In particular, a reduced harvest sped up a sharp rise in prices for field vegetables. The annual growth rate of prices for animal food products (meat and dairy products) also increased, reflecting the cost-side pressure including due to the earlier price growth in global markets. Higher food product prices can seriously affect household inflation expectations.

Monthly values (seasonally adjusted) and annual indicators of sustainable price dynamics also continued to rise. That was indicative of higher inflationary pressure including due to a negative impact of the bottlenecks in global production and logistic chains on supply.

Inflation is expected to be in the range of 7.4–7.9% as of the end of 2021. Given the monetary policy pursued by the Bank of Russia, annual inflation by the end of 2022 will stand at 4.0-4.5%.

