15 more convicted over dancing protest in Brest

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/105701 2021 2021-11-15T17:39:21+0300 2021-11-15T17:39:21+0300 2021-11-15T17:39:22+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/brest_perekrestok_khorovody_2020_1.jpeg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Protesters dancing at an intersection in central Brest. September 13, 2020

The Brest District Court has sentenced fifteen persons to various terms of imprisonment, mostly restricted freedom, over their involvement in a post-election protest that took place on September 13, 2020 in central Brest.

The convicts include two political prisoners: Hanna Baran and Uladzimir Hancharou. Both were sentenced to 18 months in a general-security penal colony.

The criminal case was opened after a water cannon dispersed several hundred peaceful protesters who blocked an intersection of two streets to dance and sing protest songs. Dozens faced criminal charges as a result.

According to the prosecution, the dancing protest “grossly violated public order.” The demonstrators also reportedly disobeyed orders from police officers, causing disruption of transport, businesses and organizations. In particular, the trolleybus and bus depots allegedly lost a total of 660 rubles (230 euros). Several street shops and a fast food restaurant were force to close for several hours.

This is one of the biggest political cases in the history of Belarus. 102 people have already been convicted in a series of eleven trials.

MIL OSI