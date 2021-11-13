Greetings on Vakhtangov State Academic Theatre on its centenary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The history of your theatre is truly impressive. Founded by the great Yevgeny Vakhtangov, it became from the onset a bright feature of the cultural life in Moscow and the entire country. Each of its premieres turned into a real festival, stirred sincere public interest and was vividly discussed by the fans of dramatic arts. Obviously, such brilliant and unyielding success has been a real inspiration for many generations of the theatre staff – directors, actors, musicians, artists and other creative professionals, masters and creators.

Importantly, you are open to innovation, daring artistic experiments, and delight the audiences with fascinating performances and grand festivals while preserving traditions and the unique spiritual and philosophical heritage of your predecessors.”

MIL OSI