Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, October 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2021
January
March
June
September
October
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
2.04
3.00
3.00
0.29
3.00
up to 1 year
11.89
9.98
10.78
9.87
8.57
over 1 year
13.71
12.04
13.37
13.80
10.78
natural persons
demand
0.40
0.52
0.43
0.52
0.74
up to 1 year
18.31
17.94
16.88
17.47
16.76
over 1 year
11.98
14.66
15.84
17.34
16.82
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.45
11.87
12.90
13.64
13.79
over 1 year
10.85
10.84
12.08
12.32
12.72
natural persons
up to 1 year
8.54
8.55
8.99
9.48
9.64
over 1 year
9.23
10.29
11.63
11.99
12.00
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
–
–
–
up to 1 year
1.19
1.52
1.42
2.75
2.90
over 1 year
1.08
1.18
1.65
3.13
2.74
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.18
1.10
1.14
3.15
3.15
over 1 year
2.20
2.31
2.67
4.71
4.88
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
6.05
6.46
6.63
7.46
7.24
over 1 year
5.99
6.20
6.39
7.35
7.09
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
0.05
–
–
–
up to 1 year
0.84
1.03
1.30
2.30
2.50
over 1 year
1.08
1.15
1.49
2.78
2.38
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.13
1.05
1.07
3.13
3.09
over 1 year
2.11
2.05
2.19
4.59
4.67
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.35
6.12
5.93
6.82
7.25
over 1 year
4.47
5.02
4.84
6.00
5.69
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
–
–
–
up to 1 year
0.73
0.82
0.76
1.63
2.05
over 1 year
0.55
0.99
1.37
1.27
2.11
natural persons
demand
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.10
0.09
up to 1 year
0.84
0.76
0.74
2.58
2.59
over 1 year
1.19
1.23
1.35
3.40
3.66
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.45
5.45
5.86
6.30
6.37
over 1 year
5.57
5.65
5.64
6.36
5.76
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
–
–
–
up to 1 year
3.20
3.31
3.61
5.98
5.09
over 1 year
2.78
2.92
3.17
6.97
6.15
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
3.62
3.56
4.04
5.95
6.12
over 1 year
6.24
7.33
8.39
9.63
9.96
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
9.26
8.87
9.76
10.72
11.34
over 1 year
9.94
10.32
10.22
11.45
12.23
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.