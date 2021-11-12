Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of October 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/10/2020
01/01/2021
01/04/2021
01/07/2021
01/10/2021
Net foreign assets
13.3
17.1
13.0
26.6
27.8
Claims on nonresidents
47.6
43.6
59.0
64.2
59.2
Foreign currency
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
47.6
43.6
59.0
64.2
59.2
Liabilities to nonresidents
34.3
26.5
46.0
37.6
31.4
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
4.3
4.4
4.1
3.9
3.6
Other
30.0
22.1
41.9
33.7
27.8
Net claims on general government
1,264.3
1,267.6
1,300.5
1,306.9
1,355.4
Claims on general government
1,414.7
1,319.6
1,335.9
1,344.6
1,397.1
Securities other than shares
1,414.7
1,319.6
1,335.9
1,344.6
1,397.1
Other loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
150.4
52.0
35.5
37.7
41.7
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other deposits
150.4
52.0
35.5
37.7
41.7
Claims on depository corporations
1,569.0
1,691.6
1,772.5
1,812.5
1,808.0
Сurrency
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deposits
1,230.1
1,226.0
1,229.8
1,249.5
1,275.0
Other claims
338.6
465.4
542.5
562.8
532.9
Claims on other sectors
205.1
183.5
204.6
210.0
230.7
Claims on public nonfinancial corporations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Claims on other nonfinancial corporations
205.1
183.5
204.6
210.0
230.7
Claims on other resident sectors
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
1.5
2.3
2.7
3.4
5.0
Insurance technical reserves
2,486.6
2,597.3
2,709.5
2,762.3
2,790.3
Net equity of households in life insurance reserves
887.2
922.8
956.8
979.6
1,006.0
Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims
1,599.4
1,674.5
1,752.8
1,782.7
1,784.3
Shares and other equity
1,887.5
1,883.0
1,887.2
1,887.0
1,915.8
Other items (net)
-1,323.9
-1,322.9
-1,308.9
-1,296.7
-1,289.2
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.