Greetings to participants and guests of the World Quality Day Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The relevance and importance of your traditional meetings has become clear in recent years, and their practical application has become more widespread. In bringing together representatives of government and the business and expert community, the Forum plays host to deep and substantive discussions concerning improvements to the quality of products and services, the introduction of effective management methods and, more broadly, the promotion of the principles of sustainable development.

I should note that our ability to solve these tasks has a direct impact on our economy’s competitiveness. The coronavirus pandemic is one of the main challenges facing us today. Enterprises and organizations have had to adapt to challenging conditions, suspend operations, switch to remote working and do everything in their power to protect people’s health and ensure the safety of employees. Even in these difficult times, entrepreneurs and businesses have prioritized preserving and strengthening our economy’s production, scientific, technological and human potential.

I am confident that constructive proposals will be put forward at the Forum and implemented in practice, and that cooperation between different countries will be supported in the name of our shared future success.”

MIL OSI