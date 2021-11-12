Federal government bond yields and money market rates continue to rise after Bank of Russia key rate hike

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In October, money and debt market yield curves shifted upwards along their entire length. This was due to the revision by market participants of expectations regarding further moves of the key rate on the back of accelerated inflation and tougher monetary policy signals of the Bank of Russia.

In October, the ruble strengthened against the US dollar in contrast to most EME currencies.

In September, banks continued to raise their credit and deposit rates, with the potential for their further growth remaining until the end of the year.

