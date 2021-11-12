Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Gref, friends,

As Mr Gref said, we have schoolchildren in the hall. But representatives of the adult audience, professionals are also watching and listening to us and will take part in our meeting. So, I would like to say to our boys and girls: if something seems a bit boring, please forgive me in advance but I must talk to all the participants in our meeting.

I will start with general things.

Artificial intelligence technology has truly become part of our lives. Today, it is a field that attracts talented, creative people that are ready to dream big and work toward their goals. It is the cutting edge of science and engineering. It is very important to make sure that these breakthroughs opening up truly limitless opportunities do not harm but help people, help save our planet and ensure its sustainable development.

I am hoping we will certainly discuss all these issues at Sber’s international conference that has already become, to quote Mr Gref, one of the main global venues for discussing artificial intelligence.

I am very glad that schoolchildren and students from Russia and other countries are taking part in our discussion today. You are already creating a new technological world. You are doing this with your hands and your heads. You are offering interesting solutions – I will be pleased to see the projects that you presented at Sber’s contest.

But first I would like to congratulate you, Mr Gref, and thousands of your employees, on an important anniversary. Savings banks were established on November 12, 1841. This is where Sber’s history begins. Over 180 years, Sber has always been and, I am sure, will remain a truly people’s bank, a financial institution that is critical to our country’s economy. Suffice it to say that Sber has over 100 million clients.

While successfully carrying out its main mission, you are actively and, most important, sincerely and enthusiastically advancing the ideas of technical progress. Using ground-breaking solutions, you are trying to adapt Sber’s entire ecosystem to serve people, providing an example of the major changes that are taking place around the world.

A completely different paradigm for how companies, businesses and whole industries operate is taking shape literally before our eyes. The goal is not just to put a new product onto the market or build effective production or business models. The main thing is to aim all work toward the interests and needs of individual customers. Let me repeat, it is not a commodity or service but people that play the central role in all economic processes. This transformation is affecting not only the economy but also the social sphere and government administration. Of course, Big Data and artificial intelligence are playing a key role in this respect.

The winners in today’s world are those who are making better use of the powerful technological potential in the interests of people and their prosperity. They are winning the global competition. We, that is, Russia must certainly be among the leaders in this regard.

Our companies, including Sber, are developing and introducing unique solutions in healthcare and education, environmental protection and agriculture, industry and transport. We have to accelerate the digital transformation across the board and as soon as possible move from isolated experiments and pilot initiatives to end-to-end projects with AI applications, primarily in areas that determine quality of life. In a word, we have to make the technologies of the future accessible right now and see that they serve all the country’s citizens and our national development goals. This is the mission of the state, scientists, engineers and innovative businesses.

Friends,

We need to carefully analyse our development plans for industry, the social sphere, transport, communications and telecommunications. The plans must be aligned and closely coordinated with sectoral and regional strategies for the introduction of artificial intelligence and, of course, with the progress of our entire development agenda.

Indeed, what is the use of the technologies of the future if a certain town or settlement still has low quality communications or lacks internet altogether (this is, regretfully, still a reality, and while cases are hard to find, they do exist), or if a medical worker, teacher or agronomist does not have the necessary equipment and skills to use it?

I think it is extremely important – and I want to draw the Russian Government’s attention to it – to launch a training programme for sectoral specialists without delay to provide them with a working knowledge of artificial intelligence. It has to be done now.

Let me remind you that at our last meeting a year ago we agreed to help businesses conduct technological upgrades and to offer tax incentives to companies and organisations which purchase domestic software, computers and telecommunication devices.

Unfortunately, these and other decisions have not been made yet, they are still, in officialese, “being coordinated” or as bureaucrats say, “pending.” The process has clearly been protracted, and we will discuss this topic in more detail with our colleagues, but I must stress that we will not resolve the issues of rapid technological development with such slow tempos.

Let me reiterate. Technologies are developing exponentially, with colossal, explosive speed, right before our eyes. Not long ago it would have all seemed straight out of science fiction. But now Russian automobile plants, our automotive industry is still moving forward in the face of fairly tough competition. Vehicles are being designed which can drive in low visibility, in a snowstorm, on the snow, and they do it not just on the testing grounds but in real life. The Yandex company is set to launch the first driverless taxi service in Moscow, albeit in test mode. I saw it for myself, and I have to say it is impressive.

We need to remove as swiftly as possible all excessive barriers to designing and introducing advanced solutions including in AI, to form a regulatory and legal environment which corresponds to the level of the technological progress.

However, there are other aspects to consider – who is to be liable for damages if, for instance, a driverless car causes a traffic accident, and cases have already been reported in the world that left authorities unsure of how to proceed. That gives way to questions of how to insure the actions, and in some cases inaction, of robots and AI algorithms.

To be continued.

