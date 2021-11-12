Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agenda of the summit, chaired by New Zealand, contains items on post-pandemic economic recovery of the region’s countries and APEC’s key areas of work to 2040.

Following the summit, the participants adopted a Final 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Declaration and the Aotearoa Plan of Action.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Madam Chairperson, colleagues,

Like the other speakers, first I would like to thank our partners from New Zealand, the current chair of the APEC forum, for the work they carried out this year in the difficult conditions of the pandemic.

In particular, the idea to hold an extraordinary APEC summit in July to discuss the fight against the coronavirus was timely and useful.

Logically, our current discussion is focused on issues of socioeconomic recovery and overcoming the pandemic with a view to ensuring sustainable and long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific.

As International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted, there are still many problems, however the global economy is gradually emerging from the crisis. Indeed, recent forecasts show that by the end of this year the world GDP will have increased by 5.9 percent. Moreover, this figure will be even higher for the APEC economies – an average of 6.4 percent.

As for Russia, we have already returned to pre-pandemic levels in terms of GDP growth, and in our estimate, it will be up 4.7 percent in 2021. Of course, this is not the highest figure in the region, but it is not the lowest, either. It is a good figure for our economy.

At the same time, many socioeconomic and other problems, which you, colleagues, have already spoken about, persist in the Asia-Pacific and in the world. The coronavirus itself is far from being defeated yet. New, even more dangerous strains of this virus may still appear. So, it is no exaggeration to say that it is vitally important not to slacken our efforts in countering the pandemic and doing everything necessary to strengthen healthcare systems in our countries and improve their resource and technological basis. Naturally, a substantial build-up of international cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical areas would facilitate the solution to these ambitious goals.

The role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is becoming increasingly important in this context. Its activities certainly deserve all-round support. It is unacceptable to take actions that can encroach on the prerogatives of the WHO, which operates under the aegis of the United Nations.

With our common support, the WHO can conduct large-scale immunisation with greater intensity because, unfortunately, as some speakers have also noted here, many countries that need vaccines have no access to them.

This is happening for several reasons, including unfair competition, protectionism, and some counties’ lack of willingness to mutually recognise vaccines and vaccine certificates. The WHO could expedite the procedures for pre-qualification of new vaccines and medications, that is, an assessment of their quality, safety and efficiency.

At the recent G20 summit, Russia suggested to its partners studying the issue of the mutual recognition of national vaccines and certificates as soon as possible. I am confident that the sooner this is done the easier it will be to fully restore global business, tourism and other activities.

I would like to emphasise that our country continues helping all countries who need it with supplies of vaccines, medications, equipment, test systems and individual protection gear.

