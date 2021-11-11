Visit to Dostoevsky Moscow House Museum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin toured the memorial, historical and literary display which tells the story of the great Russian writer’s life and work. The collection of artefacts held at the renovated museum centre is divided into three theme blocks dedicated to Dostoevsky’s childhood in Moscow, his journey as an author, and his works’ reception by readers. Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture provided commentary on the collection. At the end of the tour, the President signed the museum’s guest book.

The Dostoevsky Moscow House Museum Centre is located in the northern wing of the building that used to be the Mariinskaya hospital for the poor. Here the writer spent his childhood and teenage years, from 1823 to 1837. Previously, the museum occupied only the ground floor; in 2019, in preparation for the celebration of his 200th anniversary, the Vladimir Dal Russian State Literary History Museum received the entire wing, and now the museum centre is part of the V. Dahl Museum.

The opening of the Dostoevsky Moscow House is the central event as part of the anniversary celebrations planned in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order. The entire world is marking the great writer’s anniversary, not only Russia. UNESCO declared 2021 the Year of Dostoevsky.

