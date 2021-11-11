Telephone conversation with Acting Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The leaders continued their discussion of the situation on the Belarusian borders with the European Union and confirmed the importance of settling the acute migration crisis as soon as possible in accordance with international humanitarian standards.

Vladimir Putin supported the restoration of contacts between the EU states and Belarus with a view to resolving this problem.

During an exchange of views on the domestic conflict in Ukraine, President Putin noted Kiev’s destructive policy, which is relying increasingly on force. Thus, it is using assault drones in violation of the Minsk Package of Measures. The destabilising and dangerous provocations by the armed forces of the United States and other NATO countries in the Black Sea was also noted.

MIL OSI