Demand for interest-bearing derivatives in October reaches its peak for 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Against the background of higher inflation, October saw a surge in the demand of Russian participants for interest-bearing derivatives. At the same time, local investors have significantly increased purchases in the federal government bonds (OFZ) market, which ensured the stability of the Russian public debt market, despite significant OFZ sales by non-residents in the last week of October.

The volume of net purchases of Russian shares by retail investors in October hit a record in 2021. However, shares account for only 12% of households’ savings, which is below the level of most countries in the world. Thus, the Russian stock market has a significant demand potential from retail investors, who have already become the largest buyers in this market.

Read more in the last issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

