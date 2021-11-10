On November 11, the President will visit Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Moscow House Museum Centre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On November 11, Vladimir Putin will visit the newly opened Dostoevsky Moscow House Museum Centre to mark Fyodor Dostoevsky’s 200 birthday. The President will tour a memorial and literature exhibition on the great writer’s personality, life, and his remarkable works.

The museum centre is located in the northern wing of a building that used to be the Mariinskaya hospital for the poor. It was on the ground floor of the building that the writer spent his childhood and teenage years. In 2019, the Vladimir Dahl Russian State Literary History Museum received the entire wing, and restoration works have been carried out there.

After the visit, the President will have a meeting with Russian literature scholars and experts specialising in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s work.

The entire world is marking the great writer’s anniversary.

UNESCO declared 2021 the Year of Dostoevsky.

In accordance with Presidential Executive Order No. 424 dated August 24, 2016, a large-scale plan of anniversary celebrations has been prepared, primarily in cities and regions that were connected with events in the writer’s life: Moscow, St Petersburg, Omsk, Novokuznetsk, Staraya Russa, Novgorod Region, and the village of Darovoye in Moscow Region.

