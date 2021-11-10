Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Last week we had a series of meetings on developing the Armed Forces and the defence industry where we discussed system-wide tasks pertaining to re-equipping the Army and Navy. We will continue this discussion at the Military-Industrial Commission meeting today.

The first item on our agenda is to consider the main results of state armament programme implementation, and outline the approaches to drafting the new programme for 2024–2033.

I have already noted that the state armament programme, which is one of our most significant strategic planning documents, plays a special role in upholding Russia’s security and defence. Its priorities include defining and implementing projects under the state defence order, expeditiously taking science and technology advances into serial production, and developing promising new weapons, of course.

I would like to note that in 2020, a difficult year, a demanding one, our defence companies fulfilled the state order at 96.2 percent. As a reminder, in 2012, they achieved just over 80, and that was considered good. Now we have climbed to such a high level, and that high bar has been maintained for more than five years. Even with the restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, the defence industry has maintained stability, allowing no disruptions or delays in supplies.

As a result, the share of up-to-date weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces exceeds 80 percent, and in the general-purpose forces, it is above 70 percent.

Russian troops have been supplied with the latest weapons, which are not inferior to their foreign counterparts in their tactical and technical parameters, and are even superior in some respects. Among them are the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, the Knyaz Vladimir nuclear-powered missile carrier, and the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system.

