Greetings to Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are rightly recognised as an outstanding researcher and a worthy successor to the great pioneering traditions of the Russian school of microbiology and epidemiology. You have put much hard work and passion into focusing the researchers from the renowned Gamaleya Centre on the most urgent tasks, giving your colleagues an inexhaustible boost of energy. Your fundamental research and innovative solutions have great scientific and practical value. Of course, you deserve the highest recognition for making a unique personal contribution to developing the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, which has amply proven its effectiveness.”

MIL OSI