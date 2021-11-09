On November 10, Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with Government members

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English
The meeting will focus on measures to prevent the energy crisis from having a negative impact on the Russian economy. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a report on the matter.
Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev Patrushev DmitryMinister of Agriculture will join the discussion on providing the domestic market with foodstuffs.
The meeting participants will also review a number of current matters.