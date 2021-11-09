Greetings to Alexandra Pakhmutova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Millions of people know and love you for your great and generous talent, for your extraordinary sincerity and warm-heartedness, for your infinite devotion to your art and, of course, for your wonderful and life-asserting songs that never age as the years go by.”

Alexandra Pakhmutova, Soviet and Russian composer, has written over 400 songs, most of which are familiar to everyone in Russia. Alexandra Pakhmutova is National Artist of the USSR, Hero of Socialist Labour, two-time laureate of the USSR National Award and laureate of the National Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in culture.

Throughout her career, Alexandra Pakhmutova has composed music in a large variety of genres ranging from compositions for a symphony orchestra, cantatas and oratories to ballet music and scores to dozens of films.

MIL OSI