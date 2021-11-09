Congratulations on the 85th anniversary of establishing the Sveshnikov State Academic Russian Choir

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am delighted to note that you are marking your anniversary with an excellent and packed concert programme that features masterpieces of Russia’s spiritual, folk and classical music from various historical eras, including modern time. This immensely rich and truly unique repertoire fully reflects the diversity of your famed choir’s creative work, its high vocal culture and invariable commitment to the best examples of choir art. Your choir’s performances are always a truly grandiose celebration.

I am confident that you will continue to cherish and expand your traditions and to keep up your reputation as a famous and unique choir in Russia and the world.”

