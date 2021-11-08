Trading volumes in international stocks reach record highs

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 5 November 2021, trading volumes in international stocks on MOEX hit a record of RUB 7.6 billion, making up more than 9% of the total Equity Market trading volume. 72,000 trades were concluded.

441 international stocks are now available for trading on MOEX. On 5 November, the largest volumes were seen in Moderna, Nvidia, Tesla, Pfizer and Qualcomm.

Boris Blokhin, Head of the MOEX Equity Market, said:

“We are continually expanding the instrument offering and have enabled investors to trade in the currency of their choice. The number of available securities will exceed 500 this year, with even faster growth planned for next year, plus the addition of new jurisdictions. We are delighted that investors are actively using Moscow Exchange’s robust infrastructure to diversify their investments.”

Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities in Russian roubles on 24 August 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions, from 10:00 through 23:50 Moscow time. From 27 September, Moscow Exchange offers trading in international stocks in US dollars using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends will be set in the currency of the issuer, i.e. in USD for American securities. In December 2021, the pre-market session will be made available.

