Meeting with Director General of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Boginsky, the national helicopter industry has always flourished, and we have always felt rightfully proud of it. To the best of my knowledge, 8,000 Russian-made helicopters are now in use in 100 countries.

Director General of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky: Yes, that is right.

Vladimir Putin: Your company has become large and efficient. Let’s discuss its performance and prospects.

Andrei Boginsky: Mr President, first I would like to mention some basic corporate data. We are located in several time zones. We have enterprises in the Far East, Siberia, the Ural area, Central Russia and even in the western-most region, namely, Kaliningrad. The holding employs over 38,000 people.

As you have already noted, today, over 8,000 civilian and military helicopters are being used in the Russian Federation and all over the world. More than 430 companies use them. State support allows us to manufacture about 360 helicopters annually.

The holding also has two enterprises that design and manufacture vital units, including reduction gears …

Vladimir Putin: You have three design bureaus, right?

Andrei Boginsky: Yes, three design bureaus. The National Centre for Helicopter Engineering is now one company and unites the Mil and Kamov design bureaus. We have a new design bureau called VR-Technologies, and I will discuss its performance later on. The Kazan Helicopter Plant has its own design bureau that makes the well-known Ansat helicopter which is involved in the air ambulance programme.

To be continued.

