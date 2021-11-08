Executive Order approving the basic principles of state policy in strategic planning

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The document sets forth the goals, tasks and the basic areas of state policy in strategic planning and mechanisms for its implementation.

It defines state policy in strategic planning as a combination of measures aimed at identifying long-term goals for socioeconomic development and ensuring national security, strategic national priorities, methods and main instruments of achieving them, as well as forecasting socioeconomic development risks and threats to national security, and upgrading the strategic planning system.

