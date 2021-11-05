On November 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD8.5 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of November 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD8,549.7 million in the equivalent.

In October 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD89.8 million (by 1.1%) after a decline in September by USD36.8 million (by 0.4%).

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, as well as the increase in the cost of monetary gold were conductive to the growth of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in October.

At that, in October the Government fulfilled foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD175 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022 should be at least USD6.0 billion.

